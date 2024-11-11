Who’s in Wasim Akram’s all-time three Pakistani cricketers?

Former Pakistan captain and legendary pacer Wasim Akram - Reuters/File

Former Pakistan captain and legendary pacer Wasim Akram picked his top three Pakistan cricketers of all time, excluding himself in favour of Waqar Younis.

Akram, who was commentating during the recently-concluded three-match ODI series between Australia and Pakistan, was asked to name the three top cricketers ever from the country.

He was urged to name himself among the set of players, considering his legendary status, but Akram went ‘off the script’ and picked his old bowling partner Waqar at number three.

“Look, I’ve been told I might go off the script here. I’ve been told that I have to pick myself up, and I’m a bit embarrassed to do that. But number three, I pick Waqar Younis,” Akram said.

On number two, the legendary pacer named Pakistan’s batting great Javed Miandad, considered one of the greatest batters in the world of all time.

“Number two is great Javed Miandad. I mean, every time you talk about greats coming out of Pakistan, Javed Miandad, his name is right up there,” he stated.

Lastly, for the top spot, Akram picked legendary all-rounder Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup glory in 1992.

“It’s got to be Imran Khan. I’ve seen him in his prime days as a cricketer. I mean, he was a proper all-rounder. That era was the allrounder era — Ian Botham, Richard Hadlee, Imran Khan, and then Kapil Dev from India,” he concluded.