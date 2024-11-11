Unbeaten Pakistan win Baseball United Arab Classic 2024

An undated image shows Pakistan's baseball team poses with national flag during Arab Classic Dubai 2024 championship. — APP/File

DUBAI: Pakistan thrashed hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) 12-1 in a one-sided final to clinch the Baseball United Arab Classic 2024 title, finishing the tournament unbeaten.

The national team displayed astounding dominance throughout the tournament, which featured nine teams from across the world, as they won all six of their matches comprehensively.

Pakistan’s baseball team stormed into the semi-finals after securing a crushing 17-3 victory over Afghanistan on Saturday.

The national team then outclassed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the semi-finals, which marked their fifth consecutive victory in the tournament.

Pakistan’s historic victory on Sunday night marked a significant step in the nation’s sporting achievements and also pushed their presence in diverse sports.

Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi congratulated Pakistan’s baseball team on title victory, asserting that the success would strengthens the country’s sports reputation globally.

"Pakistan's victory in a sport that is not widely played back home has taken everyone by surprise. This win reflects the determination, skill, and dedication of our athletes," said Ambassador Tirmizi.

"We look forward to more such achievements and to furthering the spirit of sportsmanship between our nations," he added.