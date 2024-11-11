Pakistan may propose minus-India formula for Champions Trophy: sources

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (R) and India's Rohit Sharma (R) - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may propose an India-less Champions Trophy 2025 as the cricketing body prepares to formally address the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding India’s refusal to visit Pakistan.

According to the sources, the PCB will write a letter to the ICC within the next two days, in line with the government's guidelines.

The PCB has also completed legal consultations and is planning to request the ICC to provide concrete explanations behind Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) refusal to send its national men’s team to Pakistan for the eight-team tournament.

Details further suggested that the PCB, as per the federal government’s guidelines, would boast a firm stance on seeking a written explanation from the BCCI and would also engage other cricket boards to present its narrative.

Sources further claimed that the PCB would cite the examples of 1996 and 2003 Men’s Cricket World Cups to counter India’s narrative of not visiting Pakistan.

For the unversed, Australia and West Indies refused to tour Sri Lanka for the 1996 mega event, while in 2003, New Zealand and England decided against travelling to Kenya and Zimbabwe respectively. On both instances, the ICC had awarded the points to their respective oppositions.

Meanwhile, the PCB would also highlight that the venues of ICC tournaments were never changed despite any participating team’s refusal.

Considering the aforementioned examples, the PCB may also propose the ‘minus-India’ formula for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Remember, the PCB is yet to receive a written update from the BCCI regarding India’s participation. The Indian board had previously communicated its decision to the ICC verbally, expressing its unwillingness to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, the sources had earlier said.

Subsequently, the ICC informed the PCB of India’s decision in writing, they added.

As a result, the PCB consulted with the government to determine the appropriate course of action.