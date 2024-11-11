Australia announce Connolly's replacement for Pakistan T20Is

Australia's physio checks on Cooper Connolly - Cricket Australia

MELBOURNE: Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe has been added to Australia’s squad for the three-match home series against Pakistan, scheduled to kick off from November 14.

Philippe came in as batting all-rounder Cooper Connolly’s replacement, who fractured his left hand in the final ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan on Sunday.

Connolly suffered the injury when he was struck on his left hand by a Mohammad Hasnain’s delivery. The young batter had initially shrugged off the blow but could not continue for long and was eventually retired hurt after managing to score just seven.

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed that Connolly had fractured his fourth metacarpal and will consult with a specialist on Monday.

Meanwhile, Philippe will join Australia’s squad after featuring in New South Wales’ One-Day Cup fixture against South Australia on Tuesday.

The three-match T20I series will run from November 14 to 18, with matches scheduled in Brisbane, Sydney and Hobart respectively.

Australia’s T20 squad: Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Philippe, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan’s T20 squad: Muhammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.