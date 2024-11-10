Messi’s MLS Cup dream shattered as Inter Miami suffer first-round playoff exit

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi reacts during the Major League Soccer (MLS) Eastern Conference semifinal second leg against Atlanta United FC. -AFP

FLORIDA: Lionel Messi has long dreamed of winning the Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup title since he joined Inter Miami in 2023 but he was forced to put a pin in that dream after his club was knocked out of the playoffs in the first round on Saturday.

The football club, co-owned by former England captain David Beckham, suffered a shock first-round elimination from the playoffs after a 3-2 home defeat to Atlanta United.

Inter Miami had won the regular season campaign with a record points total but after losing twice in the best-of-three series, the MLS Cup favourites and their eight-times Ballon d'Or winner are out.

All the accolades Inter Miami received for their regular season 'Supporters' Shield' triumph count for little after an Atlanta team which finished ninth in the Eastern Conference pulled off a stunning upset.

Miami, with the injured Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets on the bench, lacked fluency in midfield and neither Messi nor his former Barcelona strike partners Luis Suarez were at their best as they struggled to conjure up opportunities from limited service.

The final whistle brought a deflated silence over Chase Stadium as Miami's season, which so many had expected would end with their first MLS Cup title, concluded with the sight of Guzan and his Atlanta team-mates celebrating.

For Miami head coach Gerardo Martino, who won MLS Cup with Atlanta in 2018, an inquest is sure to follow but he tried to put a brave face on the loss.

"This season has had good and bad things. If you think about where we were in November last year, there has obviously been progress in terms of the club, not just the team. If you think about the expectations we had for this playoffs, obviously we came up a little short," said the Argentine.

Atlanta will now face Orlando in the Eastern Conference semi-finals with New York Red Bulls and New York City clashing in the other conference semi.