Shehbaz-led govt to take strict stance on India’s refusal to come to Pakistan: sources

Mohsin Naqvi having a meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif. -AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has informed Pakistani government about India’s decision to opt out of playing Champions Trophy in Pakistan next year, sources told Geo.tv.

Sources confirmed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed PCB about India’s decision.

As soon as PCB was informed, the high-ups contacted PM Shehbaz Sharif-led government to brief them about this development.

According to sources, the government is not happy with India’s stubborness and has started discussions to deal with this situation. The government might take a strong stance on this matter now, sources claimed.

Reflecting on previous fixtures between the arch-rivals, the government of Pakistan expressed disappointment and highlighted that the men in green have travelled to India for tournaments previously.

It is worth noting here that the stadiums in Pakistan are reportedly set to host the prestigious tournament with enhanced security measures.

Previously, the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi rejected the idea of hybrid models for the Champions Trophy.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to feature eight elite teams including India, Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, based on their performances in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Three venues — Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore — will host the matches of eight teams.

Except India, all seven teams that will participate in the Champions Trophy have already played in Pakistan and the PCB believes that India has no strong reason not to come here.

Meanwhile, after assessing the upgradation work at the Gaddafi Stadium, Naqvi expressed satisfaction and stated: "InshaAllah, the project will be completed on time. The entire team is working tirelessly day and night.”

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place in February 2025.