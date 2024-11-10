WATCH: Younis Khan backs ‘Mr. Universe’ after historic win in USA

Younis Khan speaks in support of Mr. Universe. -Reporter/AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former captain Younis Khan extended his support to ‘Mr. Universe’ Rameez Ibrahim in a video message from the sidelines of the ongoing Karachi Premier League (KPL) season 2 at Naya Nazimabad Cricket Ground.

“I am Younis Khan, here with Rameez Khan. Our KPL (Kashmir Premier League) is happening here in Naya Nazimabad, and Mr. Universe is here, having won this title recently. It's very important to appreciate him and support him,” former cricketer urged people to support the bodybuilder.

It is worth noting here that Rameez Khan bagged gold medal in Mr Universe 2024 which was organised by the World Fitness Federation in Las Vegas, USA.

In addition, alongside Pakistan, 44 other countries participated in the event held last month.

Besides winning a gold medal, he earned a pro card in the Men’s Physique category.

Speaking to GeoSuper.tv, Rameez said it took a lot of efforts to get his entry in the world competition. “I didn’t have any support to get my name registered in this competition,” the bodybuilder lamented previously.

“Alhamdulillah, I finally made it and now I am preparing myself to win another title for my country,” determined Rameez said.

While expressing support with the 32-year-old, Younis Khan highlighted the impact of “appreciation” for the sportspersons.

“For us sportspersons, appreciation means a lot because it motivates us to perform even better for our country and our people, to strive to bring achievements.”

“Make sure that whenever sportspeople bring achievements for the country and for you, you appreciate them.”

“Everyone should support and follow them, because this sport is very challenging. They work hard on themselves, build their strength, and it involves a lot of expenses. So, make sure that wherever people like us or people like him achieve something, you support them," former cricketer added.

Earlier in October, after clinching the medal, the bodybuilder posted on his Instagram handle, addressing those who were sceptical about his ability to achieve such a big win.

“This is for those who were mocking me: 'You grant honor to whom You will, and You humiliate whom You will.,”” he posted.