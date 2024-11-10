PCB chief lauds Pakistan team on drought-ending series victory in Australia

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks during a presser conference — PCB

PERTH: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi lauded the national men’s team on securing their first series victory in Australia since 2002.

The green shirts, under a new leadership, had a disappointing start to the recently-concluded three-match series as they succumbed to a narrow two-wicket defeat in the opening match.

The touring side, however, staged an astounding comeback as they came from behind to down Australia 2-1.

Reacting to the team’s historic victory, PCB Chairman Naqvi said the cricket team made the nation proud by winning ODI series against a strong team like Australia in their home ground.

“All the players and team management deserved appreciation as the national team outclassed their opponents in all departments — fielding, bowling and batting,” said Naqvi.

"Today's victory, the result of a team work, has spread happiness on the faces of the entire nation,” he added.

The PCB chair further praised key performers including pacers Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, openers Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub and experienced batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who played a pivotal role in leading Pakistan to a drought-ending series victory.

“Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf bowled well to rout Australia for a low total, while Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafiq once again batted responsibly to bring the team to victory. Similarly, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan also chipped in well,” Naqvi stated.

"I am sure that passion, hard work and determination leads to success in every work," he concluded.

After a historic ODI series win, Pakistan will lock horns with Australia in a three-match T20I series, scheduled to run from November 14 to 18 with matches scheduled in Brisbane, Sydney and Hobart respectively.