Haris Rauf reacts after dismissing Glenn Maxwell thrice in a row

Pakistan's Haris Rauf hugs Australia's Glenn Maxwell after the third ODI - X

PERTH: Pakistan’s right-arm speedster Haris Rauf heaped praise on experienced Australian batter Glenn Maxwell after dismissing the latter in each match of the three-match series, concluded here on Sunday.

Haris was in red-hot form in the recently-concluded series as the right-arm pacer took 10 wickets at an astounding average of just 12 and was subsequently named the Player of the Series.

In the series opener on Monday, Haris sent Maxwell packing on a golden duck with a searing length delivery, which swung sharply to induce a thin edge off the bat.

In the next fixture, Haris bowled a short delivery outside the off stump, which Maxwell chopped back onto his stumps in an attempt to drag it to the leg side.

Haris’s domination continued in the series decider as he once again removed Maxwell for a duck.

The right-arm pacer squared up and snared the all-rounder with a pacy delivery that straightened enough upon pitching to draw a leading edge.

Reflecting on his dominance, Haris spoke highly of the batter and termed himself lucky to dismiss ‘legend’ Maxwell thrice in a row.

"Maxwell is a superstar, he is a legend, everyone knows how good he is. I was lucky to get him three times in a row," said Haris.

The right-arm pacer then went on to highlight the importance of this series victory for the team and the nation.

“This series was very important for Pakistan because of the struggles in the last couple of months. We thought of winning when we landed here as the nation needed it,” Haris concluded.

For the unversed, this was Pakistan’s first series victory in Australia across formats since 2002.