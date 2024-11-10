Rohit Sharma comments on India’s participation in Champions Trophy 2025

India's captain Rohit Sharma speaks during a press conference - AFP

India’s longer-format captain Rohit Sharma on Monday, addressed the ongoing uncertainty regarding India’s participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be hosted in Pakistan during the February-March window.

Sharma, during an interaction with the media, was probed about whether the men in blue would travel to Pakistan for the eight-team tournament. The Indian captain, in response, reiterated that the decision lies with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and not the players.

"The decision is not in our hands. It will be made by the cricket boards, and we are focused on the tournament ahead," said Sharma.

"If we are sent to Pakistan, there will be no issue," he added.

Sharma’s remarks came amid the reports suggesting that the BCCI has formally informed International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not send its national men’s team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, citing the directives of the federal government.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is firm on its stance of not receiving any formal update from either ICC or BCCI.

"In the last two months, the Indian media has been reporting that India isn't travelling. I discussed this with them and my team, and our stance is clear: they need to give us in writing any objections they may have," PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters on Friday.

Notably, India’s refusal to visit Pakistan, gave rise to the prospects of Champions Trophy being played in a ‘hybrid model’ with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as the strong candidate to host India’s matches.

However, PCB chairman Naqvi expressed his unwillingness for the model and assured every participating team of top-notch facilities.

"Until now, no discussion of the hybrid model has happened, nor are we prepared to accept one. The Indian media are reporting it, but no formal communication has reached the PCB... Almost every country wants the Champions Trophy to be played here.

"I remain in touch with several boards, and they're all looking forward to playing here. I don't think anyone should make this a political matter. We'll give every team as many facilities as we can. We'd like to see fans from abroad come for the tournament, too."