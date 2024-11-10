Two uncapped players named in Australia's squad for first Test against India

Australia's top-order batter Nathan McSweeney - Cricket Australia

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia (CA) on Sunday, unveiled a 13-member squad for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against India, scheduled to commence on November 22 at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

The squad features two uncapped players including Australia A captain Nathan McSweeney, who earned his maiden call up just days after a brilliant 88-run knock in the home side’s seven-wicket victory in the first unofficial Test against India A.

The right-handed batter, who boasts a formidable record in domestic cricket with 2252 runs in 34 First-Class matches, is likely to open the innings for Australia in the BGT opener.

“Nathan has displayed the attributes we believe will equip him well for Test cricket along with a strong recent record in domestic cricket," said Australia’s selection panel chair George Bailey.

“His performances for South Australia and Australia A weighed in his favour and support our view that he is ready for the opportunity at Test level."

The squad includes another uncapped player Josh Inglis, who is leading Australia in the final ODI of the ongoing three-match series against Pakistan.

The wicketkeeper batter earned his maiden Test call up at the back of his strong domestic performances. He has 3029 runs to his name in 57 First-Class matches.

“Similarly, Josh has been in great touch in the Sheffield Shield competition and deserves his place in his first Test squad," Bailey stated.

Besides the inclusion of McSweeney and Inglis, familiar names like Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head also returned to the squad after missing the white-ball series against Pakistan due to paternal leaves.

Australia's squad for the first Test against India: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc