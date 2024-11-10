FB Area edge North to extend unbeaten run in KPL Season 2

FB Area Tigers' Asadullah ecstatic after dismissing North Hawks' Zakir Malik - YT Screenshot

KARACHI: Haider Abbas’s anchoring half-century, coupled with a combined bowling effort, led FB Area Tigers to a narrow seven-run victory over North Hawks in the 18th match of the Karachi Premier League (KPL) Season 2 here at Naya Nazimabad Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Batting first, the Tigers registered a commendable total of 169/7 on the board, courtesy of a strong start provided by their openers.

The opening duo of Shah Raza and Abbas knitted a brisk 52-run partnership, lasted with core aggressor Raza’s dismissal in the fifth over.

Raza struck five fours and three sixes on his way to a 16-ball 42.

Abbas was then involved in another crucial partnership for the Tigers when he added 58 runs for the second wicket with S M Tahami, who scored a cautious 17 off 20 before perishing in the 13th over.

The opening batter the put together brief partnerships with Sohail Tanveer (18) and Wahaj Riaz (13) before finally departing in the penultimate over.

He remained the top-scorer for the Tigers with a 52-ball 66, laced with two fours and five sixes.

For the Hawks, Rafay Safdar and Zohaib Khan bagged two wickets while Dawood Khan and Suleman Khan made one scalp apiece.

In response, the Hawks only managed 162/8 in the allotted overs despite Qadir Khan’s 39-run knock.

Qadir remained the top-scorer for the Hawks in the run-chase, followed by Ameet Ravi (33) and Zain Anwer (29), while the rest made modest contributions.

Sohail Tanveer, Waseem Ali and Asad Ullah Hamza took two wickets each, while Nadir Shah and Shah Raza struck one batter apiece.

The seven-run victory extended the Tigers’ unbeaten run in the tournament to five matches.

In the 17th match of the tournament, Clifton Lions humbled Gulshan Stallions by six wickets in a low scoring affair.

Batting first, the Lions’ batters struggled against a disciplined Stallions’ bowling attack and were skittled for a meagre 96 in 18.2 overs.

Top-order batter Hurair Shahid waged a lone battle with a 22-ball 25.

Tariq Burki led the bowling charge for the Lions with three wickets, followed by Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Fayyaz Hussain and Usman Shah with two scalps each.

Chasing a modest total, the Lions raced to the victory in just nine overs, courtesy of Nasir Nawaz’s anchoring knock and Afaq Khan’s blistering cameo.

Nasir remained the top-scorer for the Lions with a 23-ball 37, while Afaq made 33 off just 13 deliveries, smashing one four and four sixes.

For the Stallions, Rumail Ahmed bagged three wickets, while Zia Ullah made one scalp.