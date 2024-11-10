Champions Trophy’s schedule announcement event cancelled: report

The ICC Champions Trophy - AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has cancelled the schedule announcement event of the next year’s Champions Trophy due to the ongoing complexity surrounding the scheduling, a renowned cricket news website reported on Sunday.

According to the details, an ICC delegation is set to visit Lahore from November 10 to 12 to inspect the arrangements and preparations for the tournament.

During the visit, the apex cricketing body was to formally announce the schedule in an event, which would have marked the 100-day countdown to Champions Trophy 2025.

"The schedule is not confirmed, we are still in discussions with the host and participating nations on the Champions Trophy schedule. Once confirmed we will announce through our normal channels," an ICC official was quoted as saying by the cricket news website.

The report further suggested that the ICC did not explain the cancellation of the event but India’s refusal to visit Pakistan for the tournament is one of the primary reasons.



There are also assertions that the apex cricketing body might cite the severe smog in Lahore as the pressing reason to 'postpone' the event.

"It was only a trophy tour flag off and tournament/branding launch," the cricket news website quoted another ICC official, who downplayed the controversy surrounding the scheduling and the event.

"That (the event) is still in the works -- though may be rescheduled because of Lahore outdoor activities are difficult right now."

Meanwhile, a source within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared no event has been scheduled on Monday (November 11).

Earlier, on Friday, the Indian media reported that their national men’s team will not visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 and the BCCI has formally informed PCB and other stakeholders regarding the decision.

The report further claimed that as a result of India’s refusal to visit Pakistan, there is a possibility that some matches of the eight-team tournament being played in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the PCB chief was unfazed by the Indian media report, sharing that no written update was provided by the rival cricketing body. He further expressed his unwillingness for the hybrid model.

"In the last two months, the Indian media has been reporting that India isn't travelling. I discussed this with them and my team, and our stance is clear: they need to give us in writing any objections they may have," Naqvi told reporters on Friday.

"Until now, no discussion of the hybrid model has happened, nor are we prepared to accept one. The Indian media are reporting it, but no formal communication has reached the PCB... Almost every country wants the Champions Trophy to be played here.

"I remain in touch with several boards, and they're all looking forward to playing here. I don't think anyone should make this a political matter. We'll give every team as many facilities as we can. We'd like to see fans from abroad come for the tournament, too."