Pakistan win toss elect to field first in ODI series decider against Australia

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Australia's Josh Inglis are in for the toss - PCB

PERTH: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first in the final ODI of the three-match series against Australia here at Perth Stadium on Sunday.



PLAYING XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

Australia: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (capt, wk), Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Lance Morris.



HEAD TO HEAD

Pakistan and Australia have come face to face 110 times in ODIs with the six-time World Cup winners boasting a dominant record with 71 victories, compared to the green shirts' 35.

Australia have an equally impressive record at home in ODIs as they won 38 out of 58 fixtures, while Pakistan secured 18 victories.



FORM GUIDE

Pakistan’s new leadership failed to turn the fortunes of the former champions as the Mohammad Rizwan-led side succumbed to a gut-wrenching two-wicket defeat in the first ODI against Australia.

The visitors fought valiantly but a gutsy knock under pressure by skipper Pat Cummins steered the six-time champions to a hard-fought victory.

Prior to the ongoing series, Australia registered a 3-2 away ODI series victory over England in September.

Pakistan: L, L, W, W, L (most recent first)

Australia: W, W, L, L, W

FORM GUIDE



Pakistan, after suffering a narrow two-wicket defeat in the series opener on Monday, made a strong comeback with a thumping nine-wicket victory.



The victory put green shirts in an ideal situation to register their first ODI series victory over Australia at their home ground since 2002.



Australia, on the other hand, will be without their five key players including captain Pat Cummins due to the side's preparations for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy - a five-match Test series against India.



Pakistan: W, L, L, W, W (most recent first)

Australia: L, W, W, L, L