Ahmad Baig stuns fans with mind-blowing ADT performance

Ahmad Baig after smashing a big hit at the ADT Ambassador Open. -Author

KARACHI: Pakistani golfer Ahmad Baig delivered an impressive performance at the ADT Ambassador Open in Taiwan, finishing in fifth place with a total score of two-under-par over four rounds. The event, part of the Asian Development Tour, took place at the Hsin Feng Golf Country Club, in Taiwan, where Ahmed Baig consistently demonstrated his skills across challenging rounds.

Baig opened the tournament with a score of one-over-par 73 on the first day, followed by a another one-over-par in 2nd round. He made a strong comeback in round 3 to play four-under with birdies on seven different holes. In the fourth round, he remained at par-72.

The highlight of Ahmed Baig’s final round was an eagle on the ninth hole, where he scored two under par.

However, double bogeys on the sixth hole in both the first and second rounds hindered his progress, costing him valuable strokes and potentially a top-three finish.

Throughout the tournament, Baig recorded a total of 17 birdies, showcasing his attacking approach on the course. His performance included 39 pars and 13 bogeys across all rounds.

The Ambassador ADT Open title was claimed by Thailand’s Witchayapa