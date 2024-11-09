Pakistan baseball team keep winning streak alive with victory over Afghanistan

Pakistan baseball team. -Author

KARACHI: Pakistan’s baseball team continued its winning streak in the Arab Baseball Classic, defeating Afghanistan 17-3 in their fourth consecutive victory. The team’s strong performance places them at the top of their group, securing a spot in the tournament’s semifinals.

Pakistan’s batters dominated the game, with players like Zan, Mohammad Hussain, Mohammad Shah, Wahid, and Ammar delivering standout performances. Zan led the charge with an inside-the-park home run, adding to his impressive tally with a grand slam that gave Pakistan a solid lead.

The game’s early play set the tone for Pakistan. Wahid, Zain, and Sameer executed a double play that gave the team firm control. Pitchers Hasnain Jan, Syed Ali, and Hasan Imam backed up the batters with exceptional pitching, limiting Afghanistan's scoring opportunities.

This victory adds to Pakistan’s successful campaign, having previously defeated India, the United Arab Emirates, and Bangladesh. Now undefeated in the group stage, Pakistan has moved confidently into the semifinals.

Fakhar Shah, the manager of Pakistan baseball team, has is hopeful of continuous good show by team Pakistan in the tournament.