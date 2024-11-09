Rising star Sufyan Khan vows to restore Pakistan's hockey glory

Sufyan Khan showcasing his FIH Rising Star Award. -Author

KARACHI: Pakistan's promising hockey talent, Sufyan Khan, has aimed to help restore the country's lost glory in international hockey after winning the prestigious FIH Rising Star Award for 2024.

The 22-year-old forward, who impressed in several international tournaments this year, said that the award represents a significant milestone in his career. He also credited his family and teammates for his success.

“It’s a special moment for me, and I owe this achievement to my family who have supported me at every step of the way,” Sufyan said. “My coaches and teammates have also been a constant source of support, and I want to say thanks to them as well.”

Khan, who scored 12 goals in 2024 across various competitions, reaffirmed his commitment to reviving Pakistan’s historic status in global hockey.

“Pakistan has had a proud legacy in hockey, and I’m determined to help bring it back to the level it deserves,” he added.

This year, Khan’s standout performance at the Asian Champions Trophy in China further cemented his name as one of the most promising young players in the sport. He was awarded two Player of the Match titles during the tournament.

His overall performance, which includes scoring 24 goals in 48 matches for Pakistan, has identified him as a key figure in the national team.