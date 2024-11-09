Moshin Naqvi breaks silence on 'hybrid model' for 2025 Champions Trophy

Mohsin Naqvi reveals major statement about Champions Trophy. -AFP

LAHORE: In a surprising turn of events, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi rejected the idea of staging the 2025 Champions Trophy in a hybrid model if India does not travel for the tournament.

Pakistan, winners of the last Champions Trophy in 2017, will host the tournament from February 19 to March 9. It will be the first ICC event hosted by Pakistan since it shared the 1996 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka.

Due to soured political relations, India have not visited Pakistan since 2008 and the rivals play each other only at multi-team events.

Pakistan also hosted the Asia Cup last year but winners India played all their matches in Sri Lanka under a "hybrid model".

At that time also, India said they had not received permission from their government to tour Pakistan.

On Friday, Indian media reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had informed the PCB of their unwillingness to travel to Pakistan and suggested playing India's matches at a neutral venue.

"In the last two months, the Indian media has been reporting that India isn't travelling. I discussed this with them and my team, and our stance is clear: they need to give us in writing any objections they may have," Naqvi told reporters on Friday.

"Until now, no discussion of the hybrid model has happened, nor are we prepared to accept one. The Indian media are reporting it, but no formal communication has reached the PCB... Almost every country wants the Champions Trophy to be played here.

"I remain in touch with several boards, and they're all looking forward to playing here. I don't think anyone should make this a political matter. We'll give every team as many facilities as we can. We'd like to see fans from abroad come for the tournament, too."