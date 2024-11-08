Double treat for Haris Rauf on his 31st birthday

Haris Rauf celebrates his 31st birthday in Adelaide. -PCB

ADELAIDE: Pakistan’s pacer Haris Rauf celebrated his 31st birthday with fellow players at the hotel in Australia following green shirts’ nine-wicket victory over the hosts in second ODI on Friday.

The Pakistan team gathered to celebrate the cake-cutting ceremony with the birthday boy.

In addition, it was the evening of double joy for Mohammad Rizwan and Co, as they celebrated both their win and Rauf’s birthday.

Pakistan defeated Australia after chasing down the modest 164-run target after loss of just one wicket and 141 balls to spare and clinched the series-levelling victory here at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

With right-arm fast bowler Rauf returned magnificent bowling figures of 5/29 in eight overs.

Team manager Naveed Akram Cheema congratulated Haris and expressed his best wishes for the future.

Kamran Ghulam and Naseem Shah praised their teammate, reflecting on the impressive on-field performance of the newly turned 31-year-old.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Australia will be playing their third and decisive match on November 10 in Perth.

With the series tied, Pakistan need to win the upcoming match to secure the ODI series victory against Australia.