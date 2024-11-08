Champions Trophy: Work progresses at Gaddafi Stadium following India's participation update

Mohsin Naqvi visits Gaddafi Stadium after India's participation update. -Author

LAHORE: The preparations for the International Cricket Council (ICC) at Gaddafi Stadium progressed swiftly amid India's recent update in participation in the prestigious event in Pakistan.

As per sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi instructed to make the grill around the stands more appealing, emphasising that it should not hinder fan's view during the match.

Naqvi reviewed structure of the seats in the far-end enclosures, main building, and office building.

"InshaAllah, the project will be completed on time. The entire team is working tirelessly day and night," Naqvi said.

In addition, he also assessed the flooring, where tiles are now being laid in the rooms.

During his visit to Lahore's stadium, the chairman had a conversation with the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) officials about the upgradation.

Meanwhile, advisor Amir Mir, Bilal Afzal, Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, and directors from infrastructure, domestic cricket, NESPAK, and relevant FWO officials were in attendance on Friday.

It is worth noting that this visit was made after the chairman stated that he did not receive any letter from BCCI regarding India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy next year.

"The Indian media reported that the Indian team is not coming to Pakistan. The BCCI has not yet informed [us],” said Naqvi.

“The Indian board did not provide any formal update. We did not receive any letter from the BCCI,” he added.

"I will consult with the government if BCCI confirms that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan in written. Then, we will abide by whatever decision the Pakistan government makes,” Naqvi announced.