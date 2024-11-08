'Didn't receive any letter from the BCCI,' says PCB chairman

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks during a presser in an undated picture. — PCB/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi reacted to India’s reported refusal to tour Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, stating that the cricketing body did not receive any letter from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Earlier today, Indian media reported that their national men’s team will not visit Pakistan for the eight-team tournament and the BCCI has formally informed PCB and other stakeholders regarding the decision.

The report further claimed that as a result of India’s refusal to visit Pakistan, there is a possibility that some matches of the eight-team tournament being played in Dubai.

"Yes, the BCCI has conveyed their concerns regarding Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan. They want to play the matches at a neutral venue and Dubai is the strong candidate to host the fixtures involving the Men in Blue,” an Indian news outlet quoted the source tracking the development as saying.

“There are no issues in Dubai. Hotels are not a problem, logistics not a problem, everything can be handled smoothly. And ICC have things in control when it comes to Dubai, the source added.

Meanwhile, the PCB chief was unfazed by the Indian media report, sharing that no written update was provided by the rival cricketing body.

“The Indian media reported that the Indian team is not coming to Pakistan. The BCCI has not yet informed [us],” said Naqvi.

“The Indian board did not provide any formal update. We did not receive any letter from the BCCI,” he added.

Naqvi further shared that he will consult with the federal government if the BCCI formally refuses to send its team to Pakistan.

“I will consult with the government if BCCI confirms that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan in written. Then, we will abide by whatever decision the Pakistan government makes,” Naqvi announced.



Naqvi further shared that the upgradation of the stadiums and preparations for the tournament will proceed as per the schedule.