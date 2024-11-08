PCB chief lauds Pakistan team on series-levelling victory over Australia

Mohsin Naqvi speaks during an event. - Facebook/MohsinNaqvi

ADELAIDE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi heaped praise on the national men’s team following their thumping victory over Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series here at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

In a statement, the PCB chair lauded white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, pacers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi and opening batters Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique for playing major roles in guiding the national men’s team to their first ODI victory in Australia since 2017.

“I congratulate each member of the team from the bottom of my heart,” said Naqvi.

“Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique deserve praise for their outstanding performances,” he added.

In-form Haris dismantled the strong Australian bowling unit with a five-wicket haul, while ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi offered notable support with three wickets as the home side got bundled out for a meagre 163 in 35 overs.

In response, Pakistan raced to victory for the loss of just one wicket and 141 balls to spare, courtesy of a flamboyant 137-run opening partnership between Saim and Abdullah.

Saim top-scored for Pakistan with a brisk 82 off 71 deliveries, while Abdullah carried his bat all the way through with an unbeaten 64 off 69 balls.

He further praised the team’s unity, terming it the cornerstone of their series-levelling victory. Naqvi further expressed his hopes for alike results in the future.

“The players displayed exceptional team work in the field and the outcome came in the form of a victory,” said Naqvi.

“The victory over Australia will help boost their morale and [I hope] they will continue to deliver stellar performances in the coming matches,” he concluded.

It is worth mentioning that the third and final ODI of the series is scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium, Perth on Sunday.