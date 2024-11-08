India to not visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy, claims Indian media

India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) and Babar Azam (R) - ICC

The Indian men’s cricket team will not travel to Pakistan for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, slated to be held in the February-March window, Indian media reported Friday.

According to the report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and other stakeholders regarding their decision.

The report further claimed that as a result of India’s refusal to visit Pakistan, there is a possibility that some matches of the eight-team tournament being played in Dubai.

"Yes, the BCCI has conveyed their concerns regarding Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan. They want to play the matches at a neutral venue and Dubai is the strong candidate to host the fixtures involving the Men in Blue,” an Indian news outlet quoted the source tracking the development as saying.

“There are no issues in Dubai. Hotels are not a problem, logistics not a problem, everything can be handled smoothly. And ICC have things in control when it comes to Dubai, the source added.

The development came just days ahead of International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation’s visit to Pakistan to review the arrangements for the multi-national tournament.

It was reported earlier this week that the schedule of the Champions Trophy 2025 will also be revealed during the ICC delegation’s visit to Pakistan.

Remember, the Champions Trophy 2025 is slated to get underway on February 19 and run until March 9. To provide top-notch facilities to the fans and participating teams, the PCB is currently working on the upgradation of major stadiums including Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.