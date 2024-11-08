Haris, Rizwan achieve milestones in second Australia ODI

Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Mohammad Rizwan celebrate a wicket - AFP

ADELAIDE: Pakistan’s right-arm pacer Haris Rauf and white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan amassed major landmarks in the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia here at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Haris, who dismantled the Australian batting unit with a five-wicket haul, surpassed Shaheen Shah Afridi and Saqlain Mushtaq to claim the most number of wickets by a Pakistan bowler (77) after the first 39 ODIs.

Saqlain and Shaheen both had 76 wickets each after playing the aforementioned number of fixtures.

Furthermore, Haris’s wickets tally since his ODI debut on October 30th, 2020, is the highest by a fast bowler from any full member team.

The only pacer to take more wickets than Haris in the aforementioned period is Oman's Bilal Khan, who made 83 scalps.

On the other hand, white-ball captain Rizwan equalled the record of most number of catches by a wicket-keeper in an ODI.

The 32-year-old took six catches behind the stumps and drew level with Australia’s Adam Gilchrist, South Africa’s Mark Boucher and Quinton de Kock, England’s Alec Stewart and Matt Prior, Scotland’s Matthew Cross and compatriot Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Notably, Rizwan had the opportunity to break the jointly-held record when Adam Zampa skied the ball towards the short third man region off Naseem Shah in the 34th over. The wicketkeeper had settled under the ball but spilled a regulation catch.