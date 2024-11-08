Haris, openers lead Pakistan to historic ODI victory over Australia

Pakistan's pacer Haris Rauf (L) and openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique (R) - PCB/AFP

ADELAIDE: Haris Rauf’s five-wicket haul, followed by half-centuries from Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique steered Pakistan to their first ODI victory over Australia at their home ground since 2017.

Pakistan comfortably chased down the modest 164-run target for the loss of just one wicket and 141 balls to spare and clinched the series-levelling victory here at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Openers Saim and Abdullah gave the visitors a flamboyant start to the run chase, putting a dominant 137-run stand.

Saim, who was the core aggressor of the stand, fell just 18 runs short of his well-deserved maiden century.



The left-handed opener top-scored for Pakistan with a well-crafted 82 off just 71 balls with the help of five fours and six sixes.



His opening partner Abdullah, however, carried his bat all the way through with an unbeaten 64 off 69 deliveries, laced with four fours and three sixes.



Abdullah was supported by star batter Babar Azam, who scored a sensible 15 not out from 20 deliveries.



For Australia, Adam Zampa picked the solitary wicket.



Put into bat first, the strong Australian batting unit struggled against a disciplined Pakistan’s bowling attack and was consequently swept away in 35 overs.

Australia’s new opening pair of Jake Fraser-McGurk (13) and Matthew Short (19) once again failed to provide its side a steady start.

The duo, after making modest contributions, fell victim to Shaheen Shah Afridi, who went on to register brilliant bowling figures of 3/26.

Following the early hiccup, experienced batter Steve Smith was joined by wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis and together they launched a recovering partnership.

But the pair could only add 38 runs to their third-wicket partnership as Haris got Inglis (18) caught behind in the 14th over.

He struck again in his next over to get rid of Marnus Labuschagne, who made a scratchy six off 11 deliveries.

Mohammad Hasnain then added further to the misery of the home side by dismissing set batter Smith, reducing Australia to 101/5 in 20.5 overs.

Smith remained the top-scorer for Australia with a gutsy 35 off 48 deliveries, hitting six boundaries including a six.

Meanwhile, Haris, fuelled with momentum, took two more wickets — Aaron Hardie (13) and Glenn Maxwell (16) — in successive overs before rounding up his second ODI five-wicket haul by dismissing Australian captain Pat Cummins (13).



Later, Adam Zampa added valuable runs to Australia's total at the backend with a brief 18-run cameo before being cleaned up by Shaheen in the 35th over.

Haris returned magnificent bowling figures of 5/29 in eight overs, followed by Shaheen and Naseem Shah with three and two respectively, while Hasnain picked one.



The nine-wicket victory helped Pakistan to level the three-match series, with the final ODI scheduled on Sunday at Optus Stadium, Perth.