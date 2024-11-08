Mohammad Nabi to retire from ODIs after Champions Trophy 2025

Mohammad Nabi celebrates his 17th ODI half-century -ACB

Afghanistan’s experienced all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will retire from ODIs after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be played in Pakistan in the February-March window.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chief executive Naseeb Khan, in an interview with an international cricket news website, revealed that the all-rounder informed the board regarding his plans to retire from the longer format after the Champions Trophy.

"Yes, Nabi is retiring from ODIs after the Champions Trophy and he informed the board about his desire," Naseeb shared.

"He told me few months back that he wants to end his ODI career after the Champions Trophy and we welcome his decision. After the Champions Trophy, what I understand is that, he is expected to continue his T20 career, and that is the plan until now," he added.

Nabi was a part of the Afghanistan squad that played the nation’s first-ever ODI in 2009 against Scotland and announced his arrival with a brilliant half-century on debut.

The all-rounder has thus far represented Afghanistan in 165 ODIs, accumulating 3549 runs in 165 matches at an average of 27.30. He also has 171 wickets to his name in the format.

His latest appearance in the format came on Wednesday in Afghanistan’s crushing 92-run victory over Bangladesh in the opening match of the series.

He scored a rapid half-century and top-scored for Afghanistan with a 79-ball 84, which featured four fours and three sixes.

The all-rounder backed his anchoring knock with brilliant bowling figures of 1/23 in 4.2 overs.