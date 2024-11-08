Alzarri Joseph penalized over 'unacceptable' behaviour

West Indies' pacer Alzarri Joseph (R) - X

SAINT JOHN’s: Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday, imposed a two-match ban on fast bowler Alzarri Joseph for storming off the field after a heated argument with captain Shai Hope.

The incident occurred in the final ODI of the three-match series between West Indies and England as Joseph was unhappy with the field placement and was also seen arguing with the captain.

He still managed to dismiss Jordan Cox on the fourth delivery of the eventful over but did not celebrate with his teammates and instead returned to his mark.

After concluding the over, Joseph left the field unannounced and went to the dressing room, forcing the home side to start the fifth over with just 10 players in the middle.

“Behaviour like that is unacceptable on my cricket field. We will be friends…but in the culture I'm trying to build, that's unacceptable. We will definitely have a chat about that," said West Indies head coach Daren Sammy while talking to TalkSPORT after the match.

Joseph, however, returned to the field at the start of the sixth over but did not bowl until the 12th. He then bowled two more overs before leaving the field again after two misfields off his bowling. He later returned to bowl five more overs, two in the middle and three at the backend.

The right-arm pacer registered match figures of 45/2 in his quota of 10 overs.

"Alzarri's behavior did not align with the core values that Cricket West Indies upholds," Miles Bascombe, CWI Director of Cricket, said.

“Such conduct cannot be overlooked, and we have taken decisive action to ensure the gravity of the situation is fully acknowledged."



Joseph expressed regret over his actions, admitting that his passion got the better of him.



"I apologize for my actions. My passion got the best of me," Joseph stated.

"I have personally apologized to captain Shai Hope and my teammates and management. I also extend my sincerest apologies to the West Indies fans. I understand that even a brief lapse in judgment can have a far-reaching impact, and I deeply regret any disappointment caused," he added.