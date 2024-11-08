Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against Australia in second ODI

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (L) and Australia's Pat Cummins (R) are in for the toss - PCB

ADELAIDE: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series here at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

PLAYING XIs



Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.



Australia: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.



HEAD TO HEAD

Pakistan and Australia have come face to face 109 times in ODIs with the six-time World Cup winners boasting a dominant record with 71 victories, compared to the green shirts' 34.

Australia have an equally impressive record at home in ODIs as they won 38 out of 57 fixtures, while Pakistan secured 17 victories.

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan’s new leadership failed to turn the fortunes of the former champions as the Mohammad Rizwan-led side succumbed to a gut-wrenching two-wicket defeat in the first ODI against Australia.

The visitors fought valiantly but a gutsy knock under pressure by skipper Pat Cummins steered the six-time champions to a hard-fought victory.

Prior to the ongoing series, Australia registered a 3-2 away ODI series victory over England in September.

Pakistan: L, L, W, W, L (most recent first)

Australia: W, W, L, L, W