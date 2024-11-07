Germany give Man City keeper Ortega first call-up at age 32

Germany's Stefan Ortega warming up for a Manchester City match - Reuters

Germany handed Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, who fills in for Ederson at the Premier League champions, his first call-up on Thursday ahead of their Nations League matches against Bosnia and Hungary later in November.

The 32-year-old, who joined City in 2022, plays a back-up role for his club with more appearances in the Champions League and domestic cup competitions than in the Premier League where Brazilian Ederson is first choice.

But Ortega has performed with distinction when he has deputised for Ederson, including late last season when City coach Pep Guardiola called him "a world-class goalkeeper, an exceptional, exceptional goalkeeper."

Ortega is likely to be third choice for Germany behind Alexander Nuebel and Oliver Baumann.

Group A3 leaders Germany, who have already qualified for the last eight in the Nations League, host Bosnia on Nov. 16 before travelling to Hungary three days later.

"After making sure of a spot in the quarter-finals we now want to seal top spot in the group," said Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"Reaching the Nations League final four next year is an important milestone on our way to the 2026 World Cup."