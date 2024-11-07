Sajid Khan registers five-wicket haul in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Pakistan's Sajid Khan acnowledges crowd after a six-wicket haul - Reuters

CHARSADDA: Sajid Khan continued to make waves as the left-arm spinner registered a five-wicket haul on the first day of the third round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2024-25 here at Ashfaq Cricket Ground Sirdheri on Thursday.

Sajid, who played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s 2-1 Test series victory over England last month, continued his rich vein of form while representing Peshawar Region in the ongoing edition of Pakistan’s premier first-class tournament.

The southpaw dismantled Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) batting unit, returning magnificent bowling figures of 5/57.

As a result, Azad Jammu and Kashmir were bundled out on a meagre 171.

In response, Peshawar were 74/2 when the stumps were called.

In another third-round fixture of the QEAT 2024-25, Lahore Whites’ Ahmed Bashir bamboozled Islamabad with a seven-wicket haul.

Bashir claimed seven wickets for just 31 runs as the hosts were bowled out on a modest 167 despite Arsal Sheikh’s unbeaten 63-run knock. In response, Lahore Whites had accumulated 90/3 by the end of the first day’s action.

His seven-wicket haul has put him at the top of the wicket-takers’ list with 22 scalps.

The best bowling performance of the day however, came from Mohammad Adil, who picked up seven wickets for just 16 runs, helping Abbottabad book Larkana on a paltry 63.

Adil’s bowling masterclass helped Abbottabad to acquire an 18-run lead by the culmination of opening day’s play, which saw them reaching 81/2.

On the batting front, Sialkot’s Ashir Mehmood hit his maiden first-class century, scoring 112 not out off 158 deliveries with the help of 19 boundaries including a six.

Ashir stitched an unbeaten 200-run opening partnership with Azan Awais, who hit his third-consecutive half-century as the stumps were drawn after 51 overs due to bad light at the Rana Naved ul Hasan Academy, Sheikhupura.