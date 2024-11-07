Pakistan-England Test series’ pitches deemed ‘satisfactory’

Industrialized-fans being used to dry pitch for the Pakistan-England Test - AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday, has given a seal of approval to the pitches prepared for the recently concluded Test series between Pakistan and England, labelling the surfaces for all three Tests “satisfactory”.

The pitches were the centre of attention during the enthralling series, which saw Pakistan making an astounding comeback from 1-0 down.

The surface for the series opener in Multan was flat, with Pakistan amassing 556 before England racking up a humongous total of 827/7 declared.

The fixture was heading towards a draw but a second innings’ debacle from Pakistan paved the way for a result.

After being thrashed in the first Test by an innings and 47 runs, Pakistan’s newly-appointed selection committee, featuring Aaqib Javed and Aleem Dar, decided to reuse the same pitch for the second Test in Multan.

Additionally, large fans were used to further dry the surface in a bid to make it more favorable for spin.

Later, for the third Test in Rawalpindi — a venue which usually does not offer much support to the spinners — a similar approach was boasted as the surface was dried using large fans and heaters.

Consequently, spinners received notable support from the pitches for the remaining two Tests, with all 40 of England’s wickets falling to spinners.

Pakistan clinched the second Test on the morning of the penultimate day while they rushed to victory in third Test, which could not even make it to lunch on day three.

There were some whispers by the touring side regarding the quality of the pitches. However, as per the latest development, the apex cricketing body has given Pakistan the go-ahead.

For the unversed, ICC rates pitches on a scale of very good to unfit: very good, satisfactory, unsatisfactory and unfit.

For unsatisfactory rating, a venue is awarded one demerit point and three for an unfit rating. If a venue receives five demerit points in a five-year period, it will be barred from hosting international cricket for 12 months.