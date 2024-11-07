Pakistan's Asim Khan scripts triumphant start to London Open Squash Championship

Pakistan's Asim Khan in action during the first round of London Open Squash Championship - Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan has begun his campaign at the London Open squash tournament with a solid victory, defeating New Zealand’s Temwa Chileshe in the opening round.

Khan took the match in straight games with scores of 11-9, 11-6, and 11-15.

Asim displayed strong form throughout the game, maintaining control and swiftly responding to Chileshe's tactics.

After winning the first two games comfortably, Asim had to battle hard in the third game, which he won after a tough contest.

The Pakistani player’s commanding performance marks a promising start to his run in this PSA World Tour Copper event.

In the tournament’s second round, Khan faces a tougher challenge against top seed Auguste Dussourd of France.

The London Open, carrying a prize pool of $33,000.

Khan, currently placed at 60th position in PSA ranking, is the highest ranked Pakistani player in international squash rankings, and at London Open, he aims to further improve his position.