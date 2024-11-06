Amorim’s stunning exit leaves Sporting and Man United fans smiling

Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim and players celebrate after the match. -Reuters

LISBON: As Ruben Amorim was being hoisted into the air by his Sporting players after an outstanding 4-1 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday, fans of Manchester United would have had double reason to be smiling broadly.

Any City defeat these days acts as a crumb of comfort for the Old Trafford faithful whose club have fallen from grace since the departure of serial trophy winner Alex Ferguson in 2013.

But the fact that Sporting's victory was masterminded by Amorim, the coach who will begin his Manchester United reign next week after agreeing to become Erik ten Hag's replacement, will have made it extra special.

Amorim's Sporting side were outplayed for the opening 35 minutes by City but showed great resolve, flair and intelligence to hit back from a goal down to sweep to victory and move into second place in the Champions League group phase.

It was a magical way for the 39-year-old to mark his final home game in charge and he will bid a final farewell at the weekend away to Braga as Sporting try to make it 11 wins from 11 in the Portuguese top flight.

"Looking at the game, it was written on the wall," Amorim, who has won two Portuguese titles in four years at Sporting, told reporters. "The opponent missing a penalty. There are days when things have to happen in a certain way.

"I couldn't ask for a better farewell. I'm very happy for this moment. It will still be better if we win in Braga, but I don't think I could ask for better.

"The result helped with the farewell. Everyone deserved this moment. We were very happy here in the (Jose) Alvalade (Stadium). We've been through difficult times and to finish like this is special."

Tuesday's win would have already earned him some kudos among the Manchester United fans but he faces a huge test of his credentials with the club languishing in 13th place in the Premier League table after 10 games.

His first game in charge will be against Ipswich Town after the international break and he will be up against Pep Guardiola and Manchester City again in December. He knows the challenge will be a bigger one to that in Lisbon where he says he has enjoyed the "best phase of his life".

"When I'm at the next club, the approach will have to be different. Not much is taken from here because we will have to play differently in the future," he said.

"Both are historic clubs. It will certainly be a different game."

Amorim has jokingly been referred to as the next Ferguson and if he turns out even half as good as the Scot then United's long-suffering fans will be ecstatic.

He said he is not interested in comparisons though and vowed not to read the newspapers once he arrives in England.

"I'm certainly not going to read anything for six months. I did the same at Sporting. I'm not going to read anything or have access to anything. It's the only way to do my job." he said.

And on the future for Sporting, he said his replacement will inherit a strong foundation.

"The coach who comes will have a good legacy. Above all, there will be a structured club, which has won in recent years, and an intelligent audience that will realise that it will be necessary to give the next coach time to fine-tune some things."