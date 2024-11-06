Changes likely in Pakistan's lineup for second Australia ODI: reports

Pakistan expected to change its Playing XI in second ODI against Australia. -AFP

ADELAIDE: Pakistan are considering making changes to their playing XI for the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series against Australia, reports claimed on Wednesday.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan squad will undergo their second training session on Thursday to give final touches to their preparations for the must-win second ODI.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that after a narrow two-wicket defeat in the series opener on Monday, the visitors are considering including a regular spinner to their lineup.

The 15-member Pakistan squad features two regular spinners — Arafat Minhas and Faisal Akram.

Notably, if a spinner is added to Pakistan's playing XI, either Naseem Shah or Mohammad Hasnain could be rested.

It is worth noting here that Naseem struggled with the cramps in the series opener on Monday.

As per the latest reports, the 21-year-old has attained complete fitness and is available for the second ODI but could still be given rest to add a regular spinner to the bowling attack.

The enthralling first ODI saw Australia edged Pakistan by two wickets as the green shirts failed to pose a formidable total.

Chasing a modest 204-run target, Australia had to put in hard yards to claim the victory as the pace-heavy Pakistan’s bowling attack had reduced them to 155/7.

But a gutsy knock under pressure by Australian captain Pat Cummins denied Pakistan their first ODI victory in Australia since 2017.

The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 32 off 31 balls with the help of four boundaries and steered the home side over the line in 33.3 overs with two wickets to spare.

Australia now lead the three-match series 1-0, with the second ODI scheduled to be played at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Pakistan ODI Squad for Australia tour:

Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi