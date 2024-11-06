Champions Trophy 2025 schedule likely to be announced next week

ICC Champions Trophy expected to kick off on February 12. -AFP

The schedule of the highly-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025, to be hosted by Pakistan, is likely to be announced next week, sources claimed.

According to the details, an International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation is set to visit Lahore from November 10 to 12 to inspect the arrangements and preparations for the eight-team tournament.

During the visit, the schedule of the tournament, alongside other major details, is likely to be unveiled.

Sources further revealed that the schedule has already been shared with the teams participating in the tournament, scheduled to take place in the February-March window.

As per the proposed schedule, hosts Pakistan are placed in Group A, alongside arch-rivals India, Bangladesh and New Zealand, while Group B is comprised of England, South Africa, Australia and Afghanistan.

Remember, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to confirm India’s participation in the Pakistan-hosted Champions Trophy as the body still awaits the government’s approval.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is likely to run from February 19 to March 9, with a reserve day on March 10.

The tournament will be held across Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, with

Lahore hosting the most number of matches (seven), including the final.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium will host a total of three matches including the curtain-raiser and one of the semi-finals.

Rawalpindi, on the contrary, will host five matches, including the second semi-final.

As per the proposed schedule, the semi-finals are scheduled on March 5 and 6, while the final will be played on March 9.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 proposed schedule:

February 19: New Zealand vs Pakistan - Karachi

February 20: Bangladesh vs India - Lahore

February 21: Afghanistan vs South Africa - Karachi

February 22: Australia vs England - Lahore

February 23: New Zealand vs India - Lahore

February 24: Pakistan vs Bangladesh - Rawalpindi

February 25: Afghanistan vs England - Lahore

February 26: Australia vs South Africa - Rawalpindi

February 27: Bangladesh vs New Zealand - Lahore

February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia - Rawalpindi

March 1: Pakistan vs India - Lahore

March 2: South Africa vs England - Rawalpindi

March 5 Semi-final: TBC vs TBC - Karachi

March 6 Semi-final: TBC vs TBC - Rawalpindi

March 9 Final: TBC vs TBC - Lahore