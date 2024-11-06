Champions Trophy 2025 schedule likely to be announced next week

The schedule of the highly-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025, to be hosted by Pakistan, is likely to be announced next week, sources claimed.
According to the details, an International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation is set to visit Lahore from November 10 to 12 to inspect the arrangements and preparations for the eight-team tournament.
During the visit, the schedule of the tournament, alongside other major details, is likely to be unveiled.
Sources further revealed that the schedule has already been shared with the teams participating in the tournament, scheduled to take place in the February-March window.
As per the proposed schedule, hosts Pakistan are placed in Group A, alongside arch-rivals India, Bangladesh and New Zealand, while Group B is comprised of England, South Africa, Australia and Afghanistan.
Remember, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to confirm India’s participation in the Pakistan-hosted Champions Trophy as the body still awaits the government’s approval.
The Champions Trophy 2025 is likely to run from February 19 to March 9, with a reserve day on March 10.
The tournament will be held across Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, with
Lahore hosting the most number of matches (seven), including the final.
Karachi’s National Bank Stadium will host a total of three matches including the curtain-raiser and one of the semi-finals.
Rawalpindi, on the contrary, will host five matches, including the second semi-final.
As per the proposed schedule, the semi-finals are scheduled on March 5 and 6, while the final will be played on March 9.
February 19: New Zealand vs Pakistan - Karachi
February 20: Bangladesh vs India - Lahore
February 21: Afghanistan vs South Africa - Karachi
February 22: Australia vs England - Lahore
February 23: New Zealand vs India - Lahore
February 24: Pakistan vs Bangladesh - Rawalpindi
February 25: Afghanistan vs England - Lahore
February 26: Australia vs South Africa - Rawalpindi
February 27: Bangladesh vs New Zealand - Lahore
February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia - Rawalpindi
March 1: Pakistan vs India - Lahore
March 2: South Africa vs England - Rawalpindi
March 5 Semi-final: TBC vs TBC - Karachi
March 6 Semi-final: TBC vs TBC - Rawalpindi
March 9 Final: TBC vs TBC - Lahore
