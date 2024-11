Sri Lanka ‘A’ squads for Pakistan tour announced

Sri Lanka A team - Asian Cricket Council (ACC)

RAWALPINDI: The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Selection Committee on Wednesday, unveiled Sri Lanka ‘A’ squads for the upcoming tour of Pakistan, scheduled to run from November 11 to 29.

The tour is comprised of two four-day matches and three 50-over matches. All the matches will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here.

Sri Lanka ‘A’ will arrive on November 8 and will start their preparations on the next day. White-ball players will assemble in Islamabad on 22 November.

The red-ball squad will depart for Pakistan on November 7.

Sri Lanka 'A' Four-Day Squad:

Pasindu Sooriyabandara (C), Nipun Dhananjaya, Oshada Fernando, Pulindu Perera, Pavan Rathnayake, Sonal Dinusha, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Vishad Randika, Wanuja Sahan, Vishwa Fernando, Isitha Wijesundara, Chamika Gunasekara, Nisala Tharaka, Ashian Daniel, Dinura Kalupahana

Sri Lanka 'A' One Day Squad:

Nuwanidu Fernando (C), Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Sonal Dinusha, Dinura Kalupahana, Dushan Hemantha, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Wanuja Sahan, Eshan Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka, Nipun Ransika

Yesterday, Pakistan Men’s National Selection Committee also named Pakistan Shaheens’ squads, led by Mohammad Huraira.

The squads feature Test fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Khurram Shahzad, who returned to competitive cricket last week by featuring in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy after completing their rehabilitations at the National Cricket Academy.

Hussain Talat is the other international player in the white-ball squad, whereas Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and Ahmed Safi Abdullah have earned their maiden Shaheens call-ups.

Pakistan Shaheens squad

Four-dayers: Mohammad Huraira (captain) (Sialkot), Abdul Faseeh (Rawalpindi), Ahmed Safi Abdullah (Faisalabad), Ali Zaryab (Lahore), Haider Ali (Rawalpindi), Hussain Talat (Lahore), Kashif Ali (Rawalpindi), Khurram Shahzad (Faisalabad), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (Karachi), Mohammad Rameez Jnr (Lahore), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (FATA), Rohail Nazir (Islamabad), Saad Khan (Hyderabad) and Sameen Gul (FATA)

50-over matches: Mohammad Huraira (captain) (Sialkot), Abdul Faseeh (Rawalpindi), Abdul Samad (Faisalabad), Haider Ali (Rawalpindi), Hussain Talat (Lahore), Maaz Sadaqat (Peshawar), Mehran Mumtaz (Rawalpindi), Mohammad Haris (Peshawar), Mohammad Imran Jnr (Swat), Muhammad Imran (Bahawalpur), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (FATA), Rohail Nazir (Islamabad), Sharoon Siraj (Multan), Sirajuddin (FATA) and Ubaid Shah (Lahore)

Sri Lanka ‘A’ tour of Pakistan schedule:

• 11-14 Nov – 1st four-day

• 18-21 Nov – 2nd four-day

• 25 Nov – 1st 50-over match

• 27 Nov – 2nd 50-over match

• 29 Nov – 3rd 50-over match