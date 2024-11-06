David Warner named Sydney Thunder’s captain after CA lifts leadership ban

David Warner of Sydney Thunder plays a shot during a BBL match - AFP

SYDNEY: Former Australian opener David Warner on Wednesday, was appointed as Sydney Thunder’s captain for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season 2024/25.

The announcement came just days after Cricket Australia (CA) lifted the lifetime leadership ban on the opening batter, who retired from international cricket earlier this year.

The cricketing body imposed the ban on Warner due to his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal during Australia’s tour to South Africa in 2018.

Reacting to his appointment as Thunder’s captain, Warner shared his gratitude and vowed to lead the side from the front.

"Captaining the Thunder again this season means a lot to me. I was part of the team from the start, and now to be back with that 'C' next to my name feels fantastic. I’m looking forward to leading from the front and sharing my experience with the young talent coming through,” said Warner.

Warner also acknowledged the services of predecessor captain Chris Green for the Thunder.

“I want to compliment the way Greeny (Chris Green) led from the front. He’s an exceptional talent with fantastic leadership qualities. Jason Sangha, too, before his injury. I gained great insight from both, and I know they’re guys I can lean on this season," Warner said.

The left-handed batter then shared his excitement on the opportunity of ‘passing on’ the knowledge to young players in the squad, whom he wants to see leading the team in the future.

"One of the most exciting parts of this role is the chance to give back to the younger players, to pass on some of the knowledge I’ve gathered over the years. I want to help them grow so that one day, one of these young guns can step up and lead the team when I’m done," Warner stated.

“We have an incredible group of young players like Ollie Davies, Jason Sangha, and Sam Konstas. They’re fearless and have so much potential. My goal is to guide them, help them learn the game, and ultimately give them the tools to thrive both in the BBL and beyond,” he concluded.



The Thunder will start their BBL 2024-25 campaign against Adelaide Strikers in Canberra on December 17.

Sydney Thunder Squad for BBL 2024-25: David Warner (C), Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Oliver Davies, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Nathan McAndrew, Sherfane Rutherford, William Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha.