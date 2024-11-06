Mohammad Asif wins IBSF World Snooker Championship 2024

Pakistan's Mohammad Asif plays a shot - Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s ace snooker player Mohammad Asif has claimed the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2024 title in Doha, beating his opponent from Iran, securing his third world title in an illustrious career.

Asif, 42, entered the championship as a qualifier, he got a wild card nomination to the event through PBSA. After advancing through the qualification round, he showcased masterclass performances in both the main and knockout stages to win the title.

In the final, Asif faced Iran’s Ali Gharahgozlou in a best-of-nine frames match.

Asif dominated the opening frame with a score of 70-25, though Gharahgozlou levelled the contest by taking the second frame 94-7. Asif then regained control, winning the third frame 62-8 and excelling in the fourth frame with a flawless 106 clearance break - his sixth century break of the tournament - taking a 3-1 lead.

He continued his strong performance in the fifth frame, winning it 82-12 to solidify his lead with 4-1. Although Gharahgozlou mounted a brief comeback by winning the sixth and seventh frames, Asif secured victory in the eighth with a commanding 93-point break.

This marks Asif’s third individual world title, following his championships in 2012 and 2019, equaling India’s Pankaj Advani’s record of three individual world titles. Including his two team titles, Asif now holds five world titles, establishing himself as Pakistan’s most decorated cueist.