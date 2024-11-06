Naseem Shah recovers from injury, available for second Australia ODI

Naseem Shah celebrates with teammates during first Australia-Pakistan ODI - AFP

ADELAIDE: Pakistan’s right-arm pacer Naseem Shah has recovered from the injury ahead of the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series against Australia, scheduled to be played on Friday here at Adelaide Oval.

According to the details, Naseem participated in the national team’s training session today and bowled at full potential. He will be available for the second ODI, sources further revealed.

Remember, Naseem was forced to leave the field midway his eighth over in the ODI series opener against Australia as the right-arm pacer suffered severe pain due to cramps.

Naseem displayed exceptional all-round brilliance in Pakistan’s two-wicket defeat in the series opener as he registered decent bowling figures of 1/39 in 7.2 overs after a blistering 40-run knock with the bat, which featured one four and four sixes.

Remember, Australia lead the three-match series 1-0, courtesy of their narrow two-wicket victory in the series opener at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The second ODI is scheduled to be played at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

The green shirts boast a dismal ODI record at the Adelaide Oval as they managed to win just one out of their eight matches.



Their solitary ODI victory at the venue came in 1996 under the leadership of Wasim Akram when Saqlain Mushtaq’s five-wicket haul bamboozled Australia by 12 wickets.

Squads

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Australia's ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.