Umar Akmal's second consecutive fifty gives Eagles maiden win in KPL Season 2

Umar Akmal raises his bat for a blistering half-century - YT Screenshot

KARACHI: Umar Akmal scored his second consecutive half-century and led Liyari Eagles to a dominant 79-run victory over Gulshan Stallions in the 10th match of the Karachi Premier League (KPL) Season 2 here at Naya Nazimabad Cricket Ground on Tuesday.



The Eagles’ captain came out all guns blazing and smashed 10 boundaries including five sixes. He top-scored for the Eagles with a 44-ball 70.

His efforts were backed by wicketkeeper batter Faizan Khan, who scored 45 not out from 23 deliveries to push Eagles’ total to 209/8. His quickfire knock featured two fours and three sixes.

Zia Ullah led the bowling charge for the Stallions with three wickets, followed by Shahzaib Ahmed with two, while Irfan Khan and Muhammad Ikram struck out one batter apiece.

Chasing a daunting target, the Stallions’ batting lineup faltered and were eventually bowled out on 130 in 17.4 overs.

Shahzaib was the top-scorer for the Stallions with his 19-ball 25, while M Abiss made an unbeaten 21.

Umer Sultan bagged three wickets for the Eagles, while Umee Ijaz, Usama Basharat and Hannan Achakzai claimed two wickets each.

In the ninth match of the tournament, Johar Bears stunned North Hawks by seven wickets to register their first victory.

Batting first, Hawks could only managed 114 before getting bundled out in 19.3 overs.

Opening batter Shahzar Hassan offered a notable fight with his 24-ball 27 up the order, while Rabish Ahmed (15), Shaaz Shahjani and Zohaib Khan, 13 each, were the other notable contributors.

Usman Tariq was the standout bowler for the Bears, returning brilliant figures of 3/8 in his four overs, while Jamal Uddin Bala and Mirza Ahsan Jameel took two wickets each.

Set to chase a modest total, the Bears comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and 37 balls to spare.

Openers Akbar Khan and Zohaib Idrees gave Bears a flying start to the pursuit as they notched up 50 runs inside five overs.

The opening duo, however, fell in quick succession, reducing the Bears to 62/2 in eight overs.

But, a blistering innings by Sohail put the Bears in touching distance. The wicketkeeper batter struck three fours and as many sixes on his way to a 24-ball 44.

Later, Arif Khan and Haider Bangash, unbeaten on 14 and five respectively, made sure to steer the Bears over the line in the 14th over.

For the Hawks, Shahjani, Rafay Safdar and Zohaib Khan made one scalp each.