Josh Inglis named Australia’s captain for third ODI, T20I series against Pakistan

Australia's wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis -File/Reuters

Wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis has been appointed Australia’s captain for the third ODI of the ongoing three-match series and subsequent T20I series against Pakistan, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Wednesday.

The development came after Australia’s key players including Pat Cummins, alongside Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Marnus Labuschagne were withdrawn from the third ODI, in a bid to prepare for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test series against India, scheduled to kick off from November 22.

As a result, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson and Josh Philippe have been added to Australia’s squad for the final ODI against Pakistan, scheduled in Perth on Sunday.

With Australia’s regular T20I captain Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head — who previously served as an interim skipper — are on paternity leave, the Australian selectors entrusted Inglis with the role ahead of senior players like Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, considering his prior experience of leading Australia A.

"Josh is an integral member of the ODI and T20I teams and a highly respected player on and off the field," George Bailey, the chair of Australian selectors said.

"He has led Australia A [Prime Minister's XI] previously and will bring strong tactical nous and a positive approach to the role.

"Josh will receive great support from the likes of Matt Short and Adam Zampa, along with senior players including Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis."

Inglis, who made his international debut for Australia in 2022, is set to become the side’s 14th T20I and 30th ODI captain.

Australia's ODI squad vs Pakistan: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Australia's T20I squad vs Pakistan: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (c), Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.