Pakistan’s Asim Khan to participate in London Open Squash Championship

Professional Squash Association (PSA) title winner Asim Khan is all set to compete at the London Open Squash Championship, scheduled to kick off tomorrow (Wednesday).

The event, a part of the PSA World Tour, features a prize pool of $33,000.

Asim, who is the only player representing Pakistan in the tournament, will start his campaign against New Zealand’s Temwa Chileshe, ranked 104th in the world.

Subject to his victory over Chileshe in the first round, the 60th-ranked player will qualify for the second round, where he will square off against top-seed France’s Auguste Dussourd.

Asim recently secured his first PSA title in September after defeating the top-seeded Nick Wall of England in the final of the Charlottesville Open.

In addition, Khan clinched the Jones Creek Open Squash Championship title in the USA earlier in September.