Pakistan to face India as World Championship of Legends returns

World Championship of Legends season 2 to kick off in July next year. -AFP

MUMBAI: The worlds of cricket and Bollywood came together for a star-studded launch of the highly anticipated World Championship of Legends (WCL) Season 2, scheduled to be played in July 2025.

The announcement was made during an exclusive screening of the newly-released Bollywood movie - Singham Again here.

The screening was attended by Bollywood star Ajay Devgan, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, rising star Harshit Tomar, and franchise owners Puneet Singh and Amandeep Singh.

The first edition of the WCL gained massive popularity as it gathered humongous online reach of 984 million, a global viewership of over 350 million and more than 144 million social media interactions.

The upcoming second edition is set to offer bring new talent and exciting games in more cities.

The inaugural edition saw India beating arch-rivals Pakistan by chasing down a 157-run victory in the blockbuster final.

The thrilling match added to the tournament’s appeal, establishing WCL as a unique platform that brings former stars of cricket at one stage.