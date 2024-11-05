No more ‘old floodlights’ at Gaddafi Stadium

New LED floodlights being installed at the Gaddafi Stadium. -Author

LAHORE: The upgradation process of Gaddafi Stadium here takes a significant step as the venue is set to get new LED floodlights ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

According to the details, old lights from three towers of the stadium have already been removed, while the process is underway on the remaining three.

After the removal of the old lights, all six towers of the venue will be installed with new LED floodlights soon, for which the plan has also been prepared.

In addition to this, the stadium will also get two state-of-the-art screens to enhance fans’ experience during the eight-team tournament.

Remember, the upgradation process of Gaddafi Stadium has reached almost 50 per cent completion.

On Sunday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi made a visit to the venue and inspected the renovation process.

The PCB chair expressed satisfaction with the upgradation process and announced that a cricket museum and a souvenir shop would be setup to engage fans.

Naqvi also held a meeting at the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) camp office, where the project outlines were reviewed through blueprints.

He ordered the expansion of parking area and emphasized the need to make the exterior of the main building attractive.

The PCB chairman further pressed on completing the venue's upgradation in time for the Champions Trophy.

"The stadium is now set to become world-class," said Mohsin Naqvi, considering the improvements aimed at providing top-notch facilities to both fans and players.