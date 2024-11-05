Pakistan baseball team to play in Arab Classic in Dubai

Pakistan's Baseball Team - Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s baseball team will compete in the Baseball United Arab Classic this month after securing a no-objection certificate from the Pakistan Sports Board, the Pakistan Federation of Baseball confirmed to Geo News.

PBF Secretary General Fakhar Shah said the NOC clears the way for Pakistan’s participation in the nine-team tournament, scheduled to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from November 7 to 10.

The competition will feature teams from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Palestine, Afghanistan, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Group A comprises of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the UAE, while Group B includes Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Palestine.

The group winners will advance directly to the semifinals, with second and third-placed teams in each group competing in the quarterfinals.

Ranked 36th by the World Baseball Softball Confederation, Pakistan is the highest-ranked South Asian team in the tournament. India is currently ranked 70th.

Pakistan will face arch-rival India on Friday, November 8, following matches against Bangladesh and the UAE on Thursday. The team’s final group game will be against Afghanistan on November 9.

An 18-member squad, including 14 players and four officials, will represent Pakistan, with the players scheduled to depart on Wednesday. The lineup features Muhammad Amjad Aslam, Muhammad Hussain, Muhammad Younas, Muhammad Zohaib, Wasim Akram, Syed Muhammad Shah, Musharaf Khan, Jibran Aman Murtaza, Syed Muhib Shah, Faisal Hayat, Hussain Imam Shah, Syed Ali Shah, Shahzad Ahmad, and Umair Imdad Bhatti.

Shah informed that although the tournament organizers initially permitted only 18 team members, they have since expanded the dugout limit to 25. However, costs will only be covered for 18 participants.

He was also hopeful for a good show by the team Pakistan.

“We’re hopeful for a strong performance from Team Pakistan in the Arab Classic,” Shah told Geo.