Fakhar, Imam likely to return to Pakistan’s white-ball team: reports

Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq are expected to make comeback against South Africa. -AFP

Left-handed openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq are likely to be named in Pakistan’s white-ball squad for South Africa tour, scheduled later this year.

The green shirts will tour South Africa in December for a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series and a two-match Test series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.

According to the reports, Pakistan are expected to make significant changes to their white-ball squad, which includes the addition of opening batters Fakhar and Imam.

Fakhar was a notable absentee from Pakistan’s white-ball squad for the ongoing Australia tour.

His exclusion from both ODI and T20I squad came just days after he was issued a show cause notice by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over his social media post in which he criticized the decision of resting star batter Babar Azam from the remaining two Tests of the three-match series against England.

Additionally, the left-handed batter was omitted from the 12-month central contracts.

Meanwhile, Imam’s last ODI appearance came in Pakistan’s one-wicket defeat against South Africa in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. He boasts an impressive record in the format, having scored 3138 runs in just 72 matches.

Pakistan's Tour of South Africa Schedule:

T20I series:

• 10 Dec – 1st T20I, Durban

• 13 Dec – 2nd T20I, Centurion

• 14 Dec – 3rd T20I, Johannesburg

ODI series:

• 17 Dec – 1st ODI, Paarl

• 19 Dec – 2nd ODI, Cape Town

• 22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Johannesburg

Test series:

• 26-30 Dec – 1st Test, Centurion

• 3-7 Jan – 2nd Test, Cape Town