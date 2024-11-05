Noman Ali nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for October 2024

Pakistan's Noman Ali in action during Multan Test - Reuters

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, unveiled the nominees for the Men’s Player of the Month Award for October 2024, including Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Noman Ali.

Noman faces a stiff competition from South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner, the other two nominated players, who delivered stellar performances that led their respective sides to historic victories.

Noman was one of the four late additions made to the Pakistan squad after the home side succumbed to an innings and 47 runs defeat in the series opener against England.

The left-arm spinner played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s astounding comeback by taking 20 wickets in the remaining two Tests at 13.85 as the home side clinched the three-match series 2-1.

His 20 wickets featured magnificent match figures of 11/147 and 9/130.

The 38-year-old also made handy contributions with the bat, the highlight of which was his 45-run knock in the first innings of the final Test.

South Africa’s Rabada, who recently returned to the top of the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings, starred in his side’s historic 2-0 away Test series victory over Bangladesh.

Rabada accumulated 19 wickets at a brilliant average of 9.00 with the help of two five-wicket hauls.

The right-arm pacer embarked on the away series with a three-wicket haul in the first innings of the opening Test and backed it up with a six-wicket haul in the second innings, followed by a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the second Test.

Meanwhile, Santner, despite playing just one Test over the month for New Zealand, made his presence felt.

The left-arm spinner ran through India’s strong batting unit in the second Test by claiming five-wicket hauls in each innings and his career-best Test figures, all at a magnificent average of 12.07.

After making a note-worthy contribution with the bat in New Zealand’s first innings, Santner ran through India by claiming 7-53 — his best in an innings.

Defending 359 in the fourth innings, the southpaw bagged another six wickets to register match figures of 13/157. His match-winning effort earned him the Player of the Match award.