Pakistan’s T20I squad trains on marble surface for Australia series

KARACHI: In a bid to emulate pacy and bouncy pitches in Australia, the Pakistan’s T20I squad carried out batting practice on marble surface during their ongoing training camp here at National Bank Stadium on Monday.

To excel in tough conditions in Australia during the three-match T20I series, scheduled to run from November 14 to 18, two Pakistan players -- Omair Bin Yousuf and Usman Khan -- were seen undergoing a batting drill which included pitching the ball on a marble surface.

Reflecting on the unconventional batting drill, wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan shared that the idea came after watching the national team’s performance in the first ODI of the three-match series, underway until November 10.

The right-handed batter further claimed that the method would help in adapting to the quick and bouncy nature of the pitches in Australia and mastering strokes like cut and pull.

“After watching our performance in the first ODI, we realized we needed to adapt to Australia’s high bounce,” he said. “Practicing on marble helps us become more proficient at fast pitches by improving our timing and mastering shots like the pull and cut.

The wicketkeeper batter acknowledged the challenge Australian conditions possess but expressed confidence in the team’s preparations.

“Early wickets are often a risk on both sides, so adapting quickly is vital,” said Usman.

Usman further shared that he is open to bat at any position before sharing insights of his experience of playing under the captaincy of Mohammad Rizwan.

“My objective is to contribute runs, whether I’m batting at number four or any other position,” said Usman.

“Mohammad Rizwan maintains a strong synergy with all teammates, so playing with him in the Pakistan Super League for Multan Sultans has been invaluable,” he concluded.

It is worth mentioning here that Australia and Pakistan are currently engaged in a three-match ODI series, led by the hosts 1-0.