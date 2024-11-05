Shakib Al Hasan’s reported for suspect bowling action

Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. — AFP

TAUNTON: Bangladesh’s veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been summoned by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to undergo analysis of his bowling action.

The development came after his bowling action was deemed to be suspected by on-field umpires, Steve O'Shaughnessy and David Millns, during his one-match County Championship stint for Surrey.

Shakib agreed for a short-term stint to bolster Surrey’s resources for the title when eight players had left the competition for England duty, including the team’s frontline spinners Will Jacks and Dan Lawrence.

In his first appearance in the County Championship, since a brief stint with Worcestershire in 2010-11, the left-arm spinner registered brilliant match figures of 9/193 but could not prevent Somerset from claiming a thumping 111-run victory.

It is important to note that Shakib is not suspended from playing competitive cricket while reports claimed that the negotiations are underway for Shakib to undergo further tests on his bowling action at an approved location, expected in a couple of weeks.

Remember, this is the first instance that Shakib Al Hasan has come under scrutiny over his bowling action amid his international career, spanned two decades, featuring a total of 712 wickets across 447 matches.

The all-rounder’s international career for Bangladesh is currently in jeopardy after he withdrew from Bangladesh’s home Test series against South Africa last month on security grounds.