Umar Akmal’s fifty goes in vain as Lions thump Eagles in KPL Season 2

Umar Akmal raises his bat for a fighting half-century - YT Screenshot

KARACHI: Test cricketer Umar Akmal’s rampant 58-run knock went in vain as Tariq Burki’s four-wicket haul led Clifton Lions to a dominant 44-run victory over Liyari Eagles in the seventh match of the Karachi Premier League (KPL) Season 2 here at Naya Nazimabad Cricket Ground on Monday.

Chasing a daunting 172-run target, the Eagles came up 44 runs short despite a blistering half-century by Akmal.

The opening batter waged a lone battle in the pursuit, courtesy of his 40-ball 58, which featured five fours and four sixes.

The right-handed batter had Eagles on track to chase down the total but his untimely departure sparked a collapse, which eventually resulted in them getting bundled out on 127 in 19 overs.

Besides Akmal, Ismail Shah (21), Faizan Khan (15) and Jasim Pollard (11) were the other notable run-getters for the Eagles.

Tariq Burki spearheaded the Lions’ bowling charge with a four-wicket haul, followed by Usman Shah’s three wickets, while Karnal Zahid and Khuzaima Bin Tanveer made one scalp each.

Batting first, the Lions amassed a formidable total of 171/8 in the allotted 20 overs, thanks to Habib Ullah’s half-century.

Coming out to bat at No.4 with the scoreboard reading 36/2 in 5.1 overs, Habib oversaw the Lions’ batting expedition until his dismissal in the 17th over.

He remained the top-scorer for the Lions with a 30-ball 51, laced with two fours and four sixes. Mansoor Saleem (29) and Badar Uddin (22) also made notable contributions.

Usama Basharat was the standout bowler for the Eagles, picking up four wickets, while Abbas Khan bagged three.

In the eighth match of the KPL Season 2, Rafay Safdar’s four-for, coupled with Suleman Khan’s 3/24, helped the Hawks to defend a modest total and edge Cougars by 19 runs.

Batting first, the Hawks only managed 110 before getting bowled out in the 20th over.



Middle-order batter Qadir Khan top-scored for the hosts with a cautious 31 off 38 deliveries. He was followed by Dawood Khan, who made a 16-ball 23 down the order.

Shahid Mirani starred with the ball for the Cougars, picking up four wickets for 16 runs in 3.3 overs, while Rumman Raees and Matti Ur Rehman took two wickets each.

In response, the Cougars’ batting unit unfolded on a meagre 91 in the penultimate over despite Danish Afridi’s 37-run knock.

The opening batter waged a lone battle for the Cougars as none of his teammates could put up a fight against a ruthless Hawks’ bowling attack.

Rafay Safdar returned astonishing match figures of 4/9 in his quota of four overs, while Suleman Khan bagged three wickets for 24.